The 1975’s fourth album is about to drop and Matthew Healy is thousands of miles away from where he should be.

Healy is supposed to be in America, gearing up for a US tour. Instead,The 1975’s leader is sitting in his car somewhere in Northamptonshire, where local attractions include a place that hires tanks, and the studio where his band have spent a considerable amount of time over the past couple of years. With flights suspended and the tour postponed, ...