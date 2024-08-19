UK acts are facing a sustained chart squeeze from US stars amid intensifying streaming competition.

As Music Week went to press, no UK artist had held No.1 on the singles chart during 2024 (updated: UK talent has made the top spot in mid-August). With 12 combined weeks at the summit for her singles Espresso and Please Please Please, Sabrina Carpenter is the main reason for the No.1 drought for UK talent.

A US invasion has seen chart-topping singles from ...