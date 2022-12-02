Its sales consistently down every week since its debut, Anti-Hero nevertheless racks up a comparatively easy sixth week at No.1 for Taylor Swift on consumption of 44,473 units (1,573 digital downloads, 42,900 sales-equivalent streams). That is the lowest tally for a No.1 for 13 weeks. Although it has now spent three times as long at No.1 as her only previous chart-topper – 2017’s Look What You Made Me Do – Anti-Hero still ranks only 26th among Swift’s most consumed tracks ...