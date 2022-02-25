Still well clear of the chasing pack despite a further 9.84% diminution in its weekly sales to 53,355, We Don’t Talk About Bruno by Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Rhezy Feliz, Carolina Gaitan & Diane Guerrero has now been No.1 for six weeks in a row.

Although three singles have had longer runs at No.1 in the 2020s already, it establishes a new record in a category in which the previous record was set by a Lil Nas X release ...