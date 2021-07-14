With their brilliant new album, Screen Violence, Chvrches look set to make a big return in 2021. Here, Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty, plus their team at Lunatic Entertainment, EMI’s Rebecca Allen and Glassnote’s Daniel Glass talk about how they’re ready to take things to the next level. With, it turns out, a little help from The Cure’s Robert Smith…

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY

Back in 2012, as Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty realised the synth-pop project ...