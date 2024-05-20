After stints in radio, A&R and management, Travis Beckford realised his true calling was to help others. In 2018, he launched The Future Is to educate young people about pathways into the business, and with the organisation now nurturing creative talent too, it is going from strength to strength. Here, he expands on his mission statement and discusses breaking boundaries and the industry’s long overdue changing of the guard…

WORDS: DAVID McLAUGHLIN PHOTOS: LOUISE HAYWOOD-SCHIEFER

Growing up, Travis Beckford dreamed ...