Community spirit: Tileyard turns 10

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Jun 17th 2021 at 2:13PM

It’s 10 years since King’s Cross music hub Tileyard London threw open its doors to the creative community, but there is still so much more to come. Plans are well underway for a Tileyard North site in Yorkshire, while its in-house management, label and publishing company Tileyard Music is going from strength to strength following Joel Corry’s No.1 smash Head & Heart, as well as hits from Ella Eyre and Sigala. Here, Paul Kempe, Nick Keynes, ...

