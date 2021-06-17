It’s 10 years since King’s Cross music hub Tileyard London threw open its doors to the creative community, but there is still so much more to come. Plans are well underway for a Tileyard North site in Yorkshire, while its in-house management, label and publishing company Tileyard Music is going from strength to strength following Joel Corry’s No.1 smash Head & Heart, as well as hits from Ella Eyre and Sigala. Here, Paul Kempe, Nick Keynes, ...