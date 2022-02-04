Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Concord's Kim Frankiewicz: The Music Week Interview

by MusicWeek Staff
Friday, Feb 4th 2022 at 2:36PM

Standing onstage at the Music Week Awards 2021 to claim the Independent Publisher Of The Year was just the latest in a series of triumphs that have comprised the career of Kim Frankiewicz. Here, Concord's EVP of worldwide A&R takes us through her incredible, globe-trotting journey so far, from her early days working with INXS, to navigating the modern catalogue boom and more... 

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY       PHOTOS: LOUISE HAYWOOD-SCHIEFER 

For Kim Frankiewicz, it was love at ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022