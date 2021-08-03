With its recent launch of high-definition sound experience Spatial Audio, Apple Music pledged not only to change the way we hear music, but alter the way it is made altogether. It’s all part of the company’s push to plot a new course for streaming, radio and perhaps even the music industry itself. Music Week meets Zane Lowe and George Ergatoudis to explore the future of their business…

WORDS: Niall Doherty PHOTOS: Apple Music

Zane Lowe says that the first time he ...