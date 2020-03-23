Live executives were contemplating the wreckage of their sector as the coronavirus pandemic caused a global shutdown of touring that could last until the autumn.

Glastonbury Festival 2020, scheduled for June 26-28 but now completely cancelled, was the most high-profile casualty of the crisis, which many in the sector now believe will affect much of festival season. Agents and promoters are scrambling to reschedule hundreds of shows into an already-packed Q3 and Q4 line-up, with many warning of severe consequences ...