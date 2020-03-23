Live executives were contemplating the wreckage of their sector as the coronavirus pandemic caused a global shutdown of touring that could last until the autumn.
Glastonbury Festival 2020, scheduled for June 26-28 but now completely cancelled, was the most high-profile casualty of the crisis, which many in the sector now believe will affect much of festival season. Agents and promoters are scrambling to reschedule hundreds of shows into an already-packed Q3 and Q4 line-up, with many warning of severe consequences ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now