Education organisation Cre8ing Vision connects young people with the cream of the industry via initiatives such as The Ultimate Seminar. Here, co-directors Kwame Kwaten, Andrea Euelland Nicola Charles lay out the path to developing the next generation of music business talent...

WORDS: James Hanley PHOTOS: Rune Hellestad - Corbis , Getty

It is hard to put a price on good advice, but MistaJam gave it his best shot.

“I’d probably go for £1.2 million,” surmised the DJ, ...