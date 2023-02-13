Your site will load in 16 seconds
Crowd Sourcing: Livesource's Debbie Gayle & Nick Mathius talk building a live music business

by
Monday, Feb 13th 2023 at 6:27PM

Debbie Gayle and Nick Mathius founded their tour management business right before Covid struck, yet LiveSource has fought back since 2020, working with the likes of Young T & Bugsey, Enny, Rema and more. Now, they’re set on expanding. Music Week meets the pair to discuss the indispensable role of live music in today’s industry, the need to open new pathways to success and the future of touring… 

WORDS: COLLEEN HARRIS      PHOTOS: LOUISE HAYWOOD-SCHIEFER

For a ...

