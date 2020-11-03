Be it his influential work with Jane’s Addiction or founding the legendary festival Lollapalooza, for decades Perry Farrell has played a crucial role in bringing alternative music to the masses. As he prepares to release his solo career-spanning collection The Glitz; The Glamour, Music Week joins a true maverick to get his thoughts on artistic control, major labels, the future of live music, and making contact with the spirit of Jim Morrison…

Recently, the thing that has defined ...