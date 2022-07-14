With 260,000 tickets sold and a new hit for N-Dubz, UTA’s Gary Howard, AEG Presents’ Steve Homer and A&R James Hill look ahead to the group’s new era

The team behind N-Dubz have spoken to Music Week about how the trio smashed industry expectations for their tour.

The UK hip-hop and R&B group have reunited for the first time since 2011 with concerts and new music. With huge initial demand for their arena run in November and December, dates ...