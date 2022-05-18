Decca’s next major anniversary will be its hundredth and, as such, it is seen by many in the business as its most famous and enduring record label. Leading its new era are co-presidents Tom Lewis and Laura Monks, who last year began a reign that is reshaping the organisation’s future as it branches ever further beyond the jazz and classical genres that made its name. Here, they talk evolution, TikTok, A&R and why the business they’re building ...