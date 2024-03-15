Your site will load in 16 seconds
Deeper Meaning: Kacey Musgraves and the country superstar's team delve into new album Deeper Well

George Garner

Friday, Mar 15th 2024 at 6:45AM

Since emerging with her excellent major label debut Same Trailer Different Park in 2013, Kacey Musgraves has established herself as one of the most unique singer-songwriters of her generation. After embracing pop during the pandemic with 2021’s Star-Crossed, she returns this month with Deeper Well – a magnificent, stripped-back album that might just be her best yet. Here, the record-breaking star – joined by manager Jason Owen, Interscope Capitol Labels Group CEO & chairman John Janick and team Polydor – ...

