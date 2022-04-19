Over the past few years, Digga D has emerged as a thrilling prospect in UK drill, injecting the genre with character, vibrancy and viral moments and helping to push it into the mainstream. But while his numbers have soared, controversy has never been too far away, and he and his team have had to go above and beyond to make an impact. As his third mixtape Noughty By Nature lands, the superstar rapper, alongside EGA Music president Colin Batsa, co-managers ...