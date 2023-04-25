Claire Higgins reflects on the evolution of digital marketing and warns against burnout...

What separates CYOA from other agencies?

“The company will be 13 this April and before [we started] I was at MySpace. Alongside having an incredible team and having done this for a long time, it’s been really important to us to always take a boutique approach. Whether that’s something as simple as matching a client with the right account manager who can truly understand and represent them ...