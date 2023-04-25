Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Digital Agency Special - Secret Agents: Claire Higgins

by
Tuesday, Apr 25th 2023 at 1:58PM

Claire Higgins reflects on the evolution of digital marketing and warns against burnout...

What separates CYOA from other agencies? 

“The company will be 13 this April and before [we started] I was at MySpace. Alongside having an incredible team and having done this for a long time, it’s been really important to us to always take a boutique approach. Whether that’s something as simple as matching a client with the right account manager who can truly understand and represent them ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023