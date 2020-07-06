BMG UK frontline label heads Jamie Nelson and Gemma Reilly-Hammond have tipped DMA’s for a “major chart result” this month.

The Australian rock act release third album The Glow on July 10. It was delayed by three months because of the coronavirus.

“They are a huge priority for us,” said Nelson, VP, A&R. “The band have quietly built a very committed base. They have delivered a brilliant record and we’re excited to see what’s next for them.”

Nelson said the ...