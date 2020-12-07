Execs don’t come more legendary than Doug Morris. Here, he tells Music Week about what it meant to him when Dolly Parton signed with his recently formed label 12Tone…
What is Dolly Parton’s legacy in your eyes?
“She’s truly an extraordinary person in both her intellect and generosity. And on top of those qualities, she’s a tremendously hard worker and the loveliest of people – she has a great sense of humour – and she’s filled to the brim with ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now