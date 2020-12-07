Execs don’t come more legendary than Doug Morris. Here, he tells Music Week about what it meant to him when Dolly Parton signed with his recently formed label 12Tone…

What is Dolly Parton’s legacy in your eyes?

“She’s truly an extraordinary person in both her intellect and generosity. And on top of those qualities, she’s a tremendously hard worker and the loveliest of people – she has a great sense of humour – and she’s filled to the brim with ...