Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Empire State of mind: Empire founder & CEO Ghazi Shami on supporting artists and staying independent

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Thursday, Mar 18th 2021 at 5:05PM

In a city known as a centre of tech innovation, Ghazi Shami has built a progressive music company that’s become a global force for hip-hop.

The current restrictions mean that Empire’s founder and CEO is a solitary presence at the firm’s San Francisco HQ when he connects with Music Week to outline his global ambitions.

“We’re on the top floor of a beautiful high-rise in the middle of downtown,” he smiles. “There are windows all around when you step off ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021