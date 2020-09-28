Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

eOne In A Million: Entertainment One's Chris Taylor & Ted May - The Music Week Interview

George Garner

by George Garner
Monday, Sep 28th 2020 at 4:04PM

The biggest entertainment company you haven’t heard of… yet. In 2019, that was how eOne – otherwise known as Entertainment One – described itself. What a difference a year makes. 

In the same 365-day span, the thriving independent – part of a parent company bearing the same name comprising films, TV, and family brands – made global headlines when it was acquired by toy giant Hasbro for the small matter of a $3.8 billion all-cash deal. It wasn’t just the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020