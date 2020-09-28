The biggest entertainment company you haven’t heard of… yet. In 2019, that was how eOne – otherwise known as Entertainment One – described itself. What a difference a year makes.

In the same 365-day span, the thriving independent – part of a parent company bearing the same name comprising films, TV, and family brands – made global headlines when it was acquired by toy giant Hasbro for the small matter of a $3.8 billion all-cash deal. It wasn’t just the ...