Raye’s services and distribution team have spoken about fulfilling her vision as an independent artist with ambitions for an international breakthrough.

The UK singer and songwriter has just released her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, following her first ever UK No.1 with Escapism (Feat 070 Shake) last month.

Raye’s campaign marks her return under a new distribution partnership with LA-based Human Re Sources, which is part of Sony Music’s artist & label services operation The Orchard.

