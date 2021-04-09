Exclusive digital cover: Hannah Reid on taking control, double standards and London Grammar's return by MusicWeek Staff



Having topped the charts with their last album, London Grammar return with Californian Soil, a record that portrays this award-winning band in a new light, and turns the focus on ingrained inequality in the music industry. Music Week goes behind the sales figures and streaming numbers to hear the real story of London Grammar’s success. Joined by her bandmates, September Management and Ministry Of Sound, Hannah Reid, discusses feminism in music and gets to grips with becoming a pop icon… ...

Login to access this article

Subscribe