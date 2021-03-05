Exclusive digital cover: Yungblud, Locomotion & Polydor on the secrets of making a breakthrough
by
MusicWeek Staff
Friday, Mar 5th 2021 at 7:15AM
Right now, there is no breaking British artist more omnipresent than Yungblud. Smothering TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, BBC Sounds and – as of last December when his album Weird! hit No.1 – the UK charts, this rock’n’roll star is going places. But his breakthrough is no ordinary music business tale, it’s the ultimate underdog story. Here, in Music Week’s first ever digital cover feature, we meet the singer – real name Dominic Harrison – manager Tommas Arnby and Polydor co-president ...
