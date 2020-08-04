Fourteen years since his first solo LP, James Dean Bradfield is back with his second, Even In Exile. Here, the Manic Street Preachers singer chews the fat on his legendary band, the upside of major labels and why the album still matters...

Rob Stringer has a lot on his plate, but he’ll always find time for the Manic Street Preachers.

The Sony Music CEO signed the Manics in 1991 while at Sony UK and remains one of their closest confidants. ...