Export factor: Warner Music's British talent leads global streaming charge

Andre Paine

Andre Paine
Tuesday, Apr 26th 2022 at 3:30PM

Warner Music UK international marketing boss Victor Aroldoss has revealed how his reshaped team have steered the global impact of British superstars and breakthrough acts.

Last month, the major had Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records), Dua Lipa (Warner Records) and Coldplay (Parlophone) simultaneously in Spotify’s Top 5, based on the streaming giant’s measure of global monthly listeners.

“We’ve got three superstar UK artists from each of our frontline labels,” Aroldoss told Music Week. “It’s a massive statement to the wider ...

