Extraordinary world: Wendy Laister looks back on two decades of managing Duran Duran

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Nov 14th 2023 at 3:22PM

This month, Wendy Laister and her long-term clients Duran Duran will be presented with the prestigious Artist & Management Partnership honour at the MMF and FAC’s Artist & Manager Awards. Here, she joins Music Week to celebrate more than two decades of success, taking in everything from the band’s staunch refusal to play the nostalgia game, the opportunities and frustrations with streaming, and the importance of leaving your ego at the door when it comes to managing acts...

