In January 2019, Royal Blood went into Los Angeles’ Pink Duck recording facility with studio owner Josh Homme to begin tentative work on their third album. Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher were hardly overflowing with ideas but they’d become close friends with Homme after supporting his band Queens Of The Stone Age the previous year and they trusted him to help get the motors going. Homme identified a skeletal tune titled Boilermaker as a song that could possibly generate some ...