Fantastic Voyager: Tony Visconti on his life in music

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Apr 22nd 2021 at 5:09PM

From 1969’s Space Oddity to 2016’s Blackstar, Tony Visconti was the producer who helped bring David Bowie’s unparalleled vision to life. Here, in a career-spanning interview, the living legend shoots from the hip on Bowie, Blighty and where today’s music business has got it wrong...

Words: James Hanley

DEEP INTO THE recording sessions for David Bowie’s final album Blackstar, Tony Visconti paused for a moment and turned to his great partner in crime.

“I asked him, ‘Why are you still ...

