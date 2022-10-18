YouTube Music and the Music Managers Forum’s partnership programme, Accelerator, turns five this year. To celebrate, Music Week talks to four of the programme’s alumni about their journeys into the industry, their careers now and the future of the management sector…

ANIQUE COX - Founder, Anique Cox Music Since moving from marketing to managing Bree Runway, Anique Cox has been at the centre of a big breakthrough story. Here, she takes time to reflect…