Fast Movers: Music Week talks to alumni of the MMF's and YouTube's Accelerator programme

by
Tuesday, Oct 18th 2022 at 5:47PM

YouTube Music and the Music Managers Forum’s partnership programme, Accelerator, turns five this year. To celebrate, Music Week talks to four of the programme’s alumni about their journeys into the industry, their careers now and the future of the management sector…

ANIQUE COX - Founder, Anique Cox Music 

anique cox

Since moving from marketing to managing Bree Runway, Anique Cox has been at the centre of a big breakthrough story. Here, she takes time to reflect…

