Feels good: Jax Jones on his new label and mentoring 'raw talent'

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Aug 9th 2021 at 6:15PM

Jax Jones and his manager Dan Stacey have told Music Week that their new label will support the next generation of artists.

Following a run of chart success in recent years with Polydor, Jones (real name Timucin Lam) has launched WUGD (pronounced “woo good”) in partnership with the Universal label.

“There are some very talented people there, we’ve achieved a lot with [co-presidents] Tom March and Ben Mortimer,” said Jones. “It’s such a well-oiled relationship, it means we can hit ...

