With extensive past experience in publishing A&R, YouTube’s Jenna Rubenstein is intent on improving the way the platform supports the songwriting community. Here, she tells Music Week how her work is focusing on elevating creators at every level and talks attribution, writing camps and how the industry’s issues with diversity and discrimination are affecting songwriting…

WORDS: Coral Williamson PHOTO: Shervin Lainez

What do you make of the idea that digital platforms don’t care about songwriters as much as they should? ...