As the dispute over the fair treatment of songwriters rages on, creators are in the spotlight right now – and with The Ivors returning this month, the focus on their craft will intensify further. To celebrate YouTube’s partnership with the event and its numerous initiatives to support the talent behind the hits, Music Week meets global head of music Lyor Cohen to debate all things songwriting: from rights and remuneration to AI, credits and beyond…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY PHOTO: NOA ...