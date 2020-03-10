Before scoring her big breakthrough in 2018, Ashley McBryde had to spend a long time turning out naysayers. Ahead of the release of her brilliant new album Never Will, Music Week joins the star, Q Prime Management and Warner UK to discover how she's found success on her own terms...

Life’s been moving pretty quickly for Ashley McBryde these past few years. Scrap that. Extremely quickly. So much so, she recently sought help to process everything going on in her ...