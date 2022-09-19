National Album Day organisers have called on labels to help the event become a key Q4 sales driver.

The 2022 edition, which is themed around debut LPs, takes place on October 15. The promotional event staged by ERA and the BPI celebrates the album format across both physical music and streaming platforms.

Now on its fifth edition, NAD has support from labels, retailers and media, including official partner BBC Sounds.

“We always knew that it was going to be ...