When it comes to British music venues, few can claim to play a role as important as The O2, which has become the beating heart of the live sector. To celebrate the London landmark’s 15th anniversary, not to mention this year’s Music Week Awards win, we meet Emma Bownes and Christian D’Acuña to find out how The O2 got to the top, and how innovation, care and attention will help keep it there…

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING ...