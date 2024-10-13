Ever since FLO exploded onto the scene in 2022, the clock has been ticking down towards the release of their debut album. Now, a little later than planned, Access All Areas is due, its arrival promising not only a landmark moment for UK R&B, but the coronation of the trio’s emergence as a global proposition. Music Week meets Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer, plus Island EMI and UROK Management, to venture inside a rollercoaster breakthrough story and ...