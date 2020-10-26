Josh Cheuse, communications creative director, Sony Music Entertainment, takes us inside Power Up’s incredible array of physical editions…
In his storied career, communications creative director, Sony Music Entertainment ,Josh Cheuse has worked with the likes of Beastie Boys, Bob Dylan, The Clash, Run-DMC, Big Audio Dynamite and – you guessed it – AC/DC. But when it comes to Power Up?
“This is the biggest thing I’ve done,” he tells Music Week, proudly. “Rock Or Bust was quite big, but this feels ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now