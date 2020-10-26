Josh Cheuse, communications creative director, Sony Music Entertainment, takes us inside Power Up’s incredible array of physical editions…

In his storied career, communications creative director, Sony Music Entertainment ,Josh Cheuse has worked with the likes of Beastie Boys, Bob Dylan, The Clash, Run-DMC, Big Audio Dynamite and – you guessed it – AC/DC. But when it comes to Power Up?

“This is the biggest thing I’ve done,” he tells Music Week, proudly. “Rock Or Bust was quite big, but this feels ...