YouTube director of urban music Tuma Basa on how the UK can up its rap game...

HAVE BELIEF

“Deno is an Eritrean rapper coming up in Britain, Semtex introduced us at Wireless a few years ago and I remember meeting his mum backstage. The Weeknd was headlining, he’s Ethiopian/Canadian. Deno’s mum said he’d seen The Weekend on TV and thought, ‘I can do this’. And as a result of those successes, it becomes less risky.”

KNOW THE RISKS