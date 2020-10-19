The music industry is ready for a “Q4 like no other” as labels and retailers gear up for an eventful end to what has already been an extraordinary year.

After the Q2 slowdown caused by the national Covid-19 lockdown, results from the last quarter gave some cause for optimism as, according to figures from the BPI and Official Charts Company, Album Equivalent Sales rose by 7.4% year-on-year – notably including a 41.4% year-on-year increases in vinyl sales (which dropped 20.4% ...