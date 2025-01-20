Boasting a career laden with awards and hit records, superstar producer and songwriter Fraser T Smith puts his success down to his ability to be a “shape-shifting individual”. With his Future Utopia artist project gathering pace, and new albums with Dave and Kae Tempest in the works, Music Week heads to his home studio to uncover his secrets…

Just look what it used to be like when we first moved in,” says Fraser T Smith, thumbing through ...