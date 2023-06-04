Your site will load in 16 seconds
Free agent: Primary Talent enters new era with business 'bigger and better'

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Sunday, Jun 4th 2023 at 1:13PM

Primary Talent International managing partner and CEO Matt Bates has given his first interview following the agency’s management buyout.

In 2020, Primary Talent was sold to ICM, which was subsequently acquired by CAA last summer. In March this year, the London-based agency re-established its independent status. 

“There was an understanding that trying to merge Primary into CAA wasn’t necessarily going to work for everybody,” said Bates. “It became obvious that there was scope to try and put something together and ...

