Take That’s 1993 No.1 Everything Changes had life-altering consequences for Music Played By Humans’ rookie producer Ryan Carline.

The track partnered Gary Barlow with pop songwriter Eliot Kennedy and inadvertently led to Carline’s big break in 2000.

“I would become familiar with songwriters and producers by looking at the credits on the CDs, and a name I saw a lot of the time was Eliot Kennedy,” Carline tells Music Week. “When I first got the internet, I was chatting with ...