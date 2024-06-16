Your site will load in 16 seconds
Full Marks: Catherine Marks on how the business can support the studio creatives of tomorrow

by MusicWeek Staff
Sunday, Jun 16th 2024 at 4:05PM

Over a career that spans two decades, Catherine Marks has carved out a position as one of the industry’s most prominent producers, renowned for both her work in the studio and as a campaigner. Here, in celebration of all she has achieved, the Grammy-winning mastermind behind records by Boygenius, Wolf Alice and more discusses representation, conquering her fears and what the industry must do to support those behind the scenes...

WORDS: CORAL WILLIAMSON      PHOTOS: PHOEBE FOX

Catherine ...

