Over a career that spans two decades, Catherine Marks has carved out a position as one of the industry’s most prominent producers, renowned for both her work in the studio and as a campaigner. Here, in celebration of all she has achieved, the Grammy-winning mastermind behind records by Boygenius, Wolf Alice and more discusses representation, conquering her fears and what the industry must do to support those behind the scenes...

WORDS: CORAL WILLIAMSON PHOTOS: PHOEBE FOX

Catherine ...