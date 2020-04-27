Warner Records president Phil Christie has spoken to Music Week of his ambitions to make Dua Lipa the world’s biggest streaming artist.

Lipa has had a global impact with Future Nostalgia, which debuted at No.4 in the US. The sophomore LP opened with 66,000 equivalent album units and secured Warner Records’ biggest streaming week for a pop album.

Warner Music Group said the album has more than 850,000 equivalent sales globally, while the three streaming hits Break My Heart, Don’t ...