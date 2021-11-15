This month, Gary Barlow is tackling one of the few musical mountains he has yet to climb: the Christmas album. Here, the Take That legend – alongside his manager Chris Dempsey of YMU Music and Polydor co-presidents Tom March and Ben Mortimer – explains why, finally, ’tis the season...

WORDS: James Hanley PHOTOS: Tomo Brejc

It has taken 35 years, but Gary Barlow has gone back to where it all began. The British public’s first glimpse of the de facto Take ...