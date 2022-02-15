With the rollercoaster success of two million-selling albums behind him, George Ezra is poised to return with Gold Rush Kid, a record set to be a totem for the UK music business in 2022. Music Week meets the superstar singer-songwriter, Sony Music UK & Ireland’s Jason Iley, Columbia’s Ferdy Unger-Hamilton and their team, plus manager Ryan Lofthouse, to hear how inner peace is fuelling his biggest campaign yet…

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY

About six months ago, George Ezra was having ...