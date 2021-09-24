It’s a big month to be a Beatles fan, with a new album reissue, book and the extraordinary Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back on the way. Here, producer Giles Martin, Universal Music’s Orla Lee-Fisher, and Jonathan Clyde of Apple Corps reveal all on a multi-faceted project that unravels the myths and mayhem of the Fab Four’s final LP, Let It Be…

WORDS: James Hanley PHOTOS: Ethan A. Russell /©Apple Corps Ltd

When The Beatles convened on ...