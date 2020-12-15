Tom Hull began writing as Kid Harpoon during the noughties indie boom, and is now surfing the crest of a wave, as the songs he helped shape on Harry Styles’ Fine Line smash have defined 2020. Joined by Universal Music Publishing Group’s Mike McCormack and manager Jeffrey Azoff, our Songwriter Of The Year reveals how he became a unique modern hitmaker...

I remember eating cold baked beans in Nambucca a few times,” says Tom Hull, shuddering at his music industry ...